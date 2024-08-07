Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Mystic AI
See Mystic AI’s previous launch →
Home
Product
Mystic Turbo Registry
Mystic Turbo Registry
High-performance AI model loader
Visit
Upvote 11
50% off on first month
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Our custom Docker registry and containerd adapter that loads ML models up to 15x faster - cutting down cold start times by up to 90%.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
Mystic AI
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Mystic AI
Run any AI model on your cloud or ours...
2
reviews
145
followers
Follow for updates
Mystic Turbo Registry by
Mystic AI
was hunted by
Anirudh Raghuram
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Anirudh Raghuram
,
Paul Hetherington
,
Oscar Rovira
,
Ross Gray
,
Yvan Buggy
,
Matthew Cherry
,
Adam Leith
and
James Dowling
. Featured on August 9th, 2024.
Mystic AI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on March 12th, 2024.
Upvotes
11
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report