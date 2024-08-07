  • Subscribe
    Mystic Turbo Registry

    High-performance AI model loader

    Our custom Docker registry and containerd adapter that loads ML models up to 15x faster - cutting down cold start times by up to 90%.
    Developer Tools
    Artificial Intelligence
    Tech
    Mystic AI
    Mystic AIRun any AI model on your cloud or ours...
    Mystic Turbo Registry by
    Mystic AI
    was hunted by
    Anirudh Raghuram
    in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
    Anirudh Raghuram
    Paul Hetherington
    Oscar Rovira
    Ross Gray
    Yvan Buggy
    Matthew Cherry
    Adam Leith
    James Dowling
    . Featured on August 9th, 2024.
    Mystic AI
    is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on March 12th, 2024.
