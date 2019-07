With Y Combinator's seal of approval, MyPetrolPump raises $1.6 million for its car refueling business Before even pitching on stage at Y Combinator, MyPetrolPump, the Indian startup with a car refueling business has managed to snag $1.6 million in its seed financing. The business, which is similar to startups in the U.S. like Filld, Yoshi, and Booster Fuels, took ten months to design and receive ap...