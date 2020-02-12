Discussion
8 Reviews
Ken Yarmosh
Maker
Remember the first time you gave someone a thoughtful yet cheesy Valentine? We brought that back...with GIFs. MyGIFValentine is a free service that lets you create a GIF-based Valentine someone will actually like. Instead of boring, static text, you can customize one of our messages, associate a GIF, and send. Crafted by Savvy (https://savvyapps.com/). Powered by hearts, caffeine, and GIPHY.
Maker
Some other fun facts: + Led by a largely female team + Designed and built in a week + More fun and modern than cards & e-cards + Less calories than chocolate @razelle @meganbalaguer @rebeccapicchi can also chime in as it relates to development, design, and marketing for MyGIFValentine!
