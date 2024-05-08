Launches
MyGainplan

Transform your workouts, track your gains!

MyGainplan is your ultimate fitness companion! Create custom workouts, track progress, and discover new routines created by other users and tailored to your goals. Train smarter, not harder!
Notion
Notion
38,940 upvotes
I used notion to keep track of the tasks I had to do. I gathered my ideas in Notion, kept track of pending bugs and planned features. Notion definitly helped me keep a productive workflow.
Canva
Canva
12,264 upvotes
Canva is my go to app when it comes to marketing. Wether I had to create content for social media platforms or preview images for the Play Store or Product Hunt, Canva was my go-to editor.
GitHub Copilot Chat
GitHub Copilot Chat
78 upvotes
GitHub Copilot Chat enhanced my development workflow a lot. With Copilot Chat in my code editor the development could be done a little bit faster and it helped me find and prevent bugs.
About this launch
