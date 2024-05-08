MyGainplan

Notion 38,940 upvotes

I used notion to keep track of the tasks I had to do. I gathered my ideas in Notion, kept track of pending bugs and planned features. Notion definitly helped me keep a productive workflow.

Canva 12,264 upvotes

Canva is my go to app when it comes to marketing. Wether I had to create content for social media platforms or preview images for the Play Store or Product Hunt, Canva was my go-to editor.

GitHub Copilot Chat 78 upvotes

GitHub Copilot Chat enhanced my development workflow a lot. With Copilot Chat in my code editor the development could be done a little bit faster and it helped me find and prevent bugs.