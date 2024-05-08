MyGainplan

I used notion to keep track of the tasks I had to do.
I gathered my ideas in Notion, kept track of pending bugs and planned features.
Notion definitly helped me keep a productive workflow.
Canva is my go to app when it comes to marketing.
Wether I had to create content for social media platforms or preview images for the Play Store or Product Hunt, Canva was my go-to editor.
GitHub Copilot Chat
GitHub Copilot Chat enhanced my development workflow a lot.
With Copilot Chat in my code editor the development could be done a little bit faster and it helped me find and prevent bugs.