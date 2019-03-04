Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → myBOOM Studio

myBOOM Studio

Personalize your UE BOOM 3 bluetooth speaker

With the new myBOOM Studio from Ultimate Ears, you can now personalise your UE BOOM 3 as you want.
Select fabric, colors and even display the text you want
Not feeling creative, click the "I'm Feeling Lucky" button to have a custom speaker created for you 👌
Around the web
Ultimate Ears' custom-designed Boom 3 speakers match your styleThe custom speakers have the same features as their off-the-shelf counterparts, including water and dust resistance. Americans can customize speakers today (including at T-Mobile stores in Chicago and Miami), with international shoppers getting the feature by the summer. Do be prepared to pay a premium as part of your quest for individualism, though.
Engadget
Ultimate Ears Studio lets you customize your own colorful UE Boom 3 speakerOne of the defining features of Ultimate Ears' UE Boom speakers has always been the bright, colorful fabric and rubber designs, and now the company is taking that to the natural endpoint with the launch of Ultimate Ears Studio, which will let users create their own custom color combinations.
The Verge

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Alexandre Mouriec
Alexandre Mouriec
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Alexandre Mouriec
Alexandre MouriecHunter@mrcalexandre · CS @ IUT Lannion | Side-projects Lover
I came across this today and had to share because the personalization is really cool. It's only available for UE BOOM 3 and US-only for now. It costs $30 more, $179.99 instead of $149 I have been a UE BOOM 2 owner for several years now and I love the product! It's perfect in an apartment, at parties, at the beach, on the road,... Since I own a black model, I would have been interested in customizing mine when I bought it
Upvote ·