With the new myBOOM Studio from Ultimate Ears, you can now personalise your UE BOOM 3 as you want.
Select fabric, colors and even display the text you want
Not feeling creative, click the "I'm Feeling Lucky" button to have a custom speaker created for you 👌
Alexandre Mouriech
I came across this today and had to share because the personalization is really cool. It's only available for UE BOOM 3 and US-only for now. It costs $30 more, $179.99 instead of $149 I have been a UE BOOM 2 owner for several years now and I love the product! It's perfect in an apartment, at parties, at the beach, on the road,... Since I own a black model, I would have been interested in customizing mine when I bought it
