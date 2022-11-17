Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
MyAlice Live Chat
MyAlice Live Chat
The all-in-one live chat
Visit
Upvote 19
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
We tried to build something much more than traditional live chat software. This new Live Chat is a complete redesign offering a better focus on multichannel communication and social commerce.
Launched in
Messaging
,
Customer Communication
,
Social Networking
by
MyAlice Live Chat
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
MyAlice Live Chat
The all-in-one Live Chat - redefined!
1
review
25
followers
Follow for updates
MyAlice Live Chat by
MyAlice Live Chat
was hunted by
Kamruzzaman Alam
in
Messaging
,
Customer Communication
,
Social Networking
. Made by
Kamruzzaman Alam
,
Shuvo Rahman
and
Mehran Kader
. Featured on November 17th, 2022.
MyAlice Live Chat
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is MyAlice Live Chat's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
3
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#145
Report