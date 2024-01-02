Products
My Year
Speed journaling, life metrics for the modern human

🚀 Introducing My Year! A daily journal app for quick, fun entries. Track your mood, sleep, and more. Standout feature: vivid year overview. Unleash the power of daily reflection! 🌟
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Writing
Analytics
 by
About this launch
Speed journaling. Life metrics for the modern human
2 reviews
My Year by
was hunted by
Murray Catto
in Health & Fitness, Writing, Analytics. Made by
Murray Catto
. Featured on January 2nd, 2024.
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is My Year's first launch.
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#25