Home
→
Product
→
My Year
Ranked #14 for today
My Year
Speed journaling, life metrics for the modern human
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
🚀 Introducing My Year! A daily journal app for quick, fun entries. Track your mood, sleep, and more. Standout feature: vivid year overview. Unleash the power of daily reflection! 🌟
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Writing
Analytics
by
My Year
About this launch
My Year
Speed journaling. Life metrics for the modern human
2
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
My Year by
My Year
was hunted by
Murray Catto
in
Health & Fitness
,
Writing
,
Analytics
. Made by
Murray Catto
. Featured on January 2nd, 2024.
My Year
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is My Year's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#25
Report