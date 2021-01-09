discussion
Murat Aksu
MakerCEO at Wolfpack Technology INC
My Wolfpack is the new kid on the block. Meeting new friends who are genuinely interested in your ideas, hobbies and amusements has never been easier. If you are not particularly looking for dating but don’t want to meet people in huge groups that forbids you to really get to know them, you are in the right place. My Wolfpack helps you discover people around you who share similar interests with you. After a quick selection of your passions and enthusiasms in areas such as film and tv, sports, arts, music, food, nightlife, technology, business and networking, travel and adventure, video games, fashion etc., Wolfpack microgroups you to parties of three, five or seven. It automatically creates a group where you can chat, videocall, share pictures and send voice notes. It encourages in person meetings and help you spend time with your group doing the activities you like. Already have a number of compatible friends? My Wolfpack also lets you be the leader of your pack and create your own group. Have fun with your friends meeting online and offline!
