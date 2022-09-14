Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from My Startup Name
See My Startup Name’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
My Startup Name 2.0
Ranked #10 for today
My Startup Name 2.0
A quick and simple framework to name your next startup ⚡️
Visit
Upvote 20
Buy for $6 instead of $9
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
"My Startup Name" is a quick and simple framework to name your next project, startup, or business 🚀
Launched in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Maker Tools
by
My Startup Name
Terra
Ad
API for apps to connect to wearables easily
About this launch
My Startup Name
Free + simple framework to name your next project or startup
1
review
19
followers
Follow for updates
My Startup Name 2.0 by
My Startup Name
was hunted by
Bram Kanstein (@bramk)
in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Maker Tools
. Made by
Bram Kanstein (@bramk)
. Featured on September 15th, 2022.
My Startup Name
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on January 9th, 2020.
Upvotes
20
Comments
2
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#92
Report