Support is great. Feedback is even better.

" 1️⃣ Which My Perfect Trip App feature do you find most useful, intriguing or exciting? Cast your vote in the poll below. 2️⃣ What are your traveler pain points? Pet peeves? Or, your biggest... silliest... or best travel mistake? We'd love to 'hear' your story + POV in the comments below. 🌎💜 "