Discussion
Bram Kanstein (@bramk)
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! 👋 As part of my course No-Code MVP, I've been working on a practical framework to help you design and launch better Minimum Viable Products to validate your ideas. It's called the "MVP Experiment Canvas" and today I'm launching it for free, to help as many people as possible with the validation of their startup ideas. The term MVP has been misused ever since it got more popular. Lots of people approach it in the wrong way 😟 They use MVP as a definition for the first release of a rudimentary product. As in: “my final product has 10 features but I’m launching my MVP with 3 core features so people can start using it.” ❌ This is not what an MVP is about! ❌ So next to the framework, I've also created an extensive how-to guide and explainer video to help you get into the right MVP mindset while using the canvas. I hope it's valuable to you! If you have any questions while using it for your idea, just hit me up via @bramk on Twitter 😃
