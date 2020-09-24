discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Oleksii Sekundant
MakerCBDO at Fulcrum
Hey ProductHunters! Oleksii from Fulcrum here 🤙 For eternity (not really) we have been helping founders to bring products to life. Frankly speaking, it’s a long and unintuitive process. So, with some fuck-up/success stories we have designed a roadmap on how to build up something that makes sense, scalable, and predictable. Here you go - MVP assembly line. Long story short, if you expect a no-code startup or FB group MVP, that’s not it. It is a product, ready to scale. After 60 days, here’s what you get: - Web or Mobile app, with vital functionality, which makes fucking sense. If the concept works, you’ll easily scale it up; - Landing page for lead-generation/product overview built with Tilda; - Designs of the app, landing, release materials; - Full technical documentation; - Fast-lane entrance to “,,, Club”*; * - not guaranteed What charms do we use to release an MVP product in 60 days? It’s no magic, really. Over time we collected tons of materials that reduce development time. We accumulated different architecture types, starter packs, modules, admin panels, UI kits, documentation templates, that make development a lot faster and affordable. That is - $62/hour for the entire team of BA, QA, PM and Front/Back developers. P.S. For a week after the launch, if you are reaching out to us, we are doing a discount of 5k on the whole deal. 🔥
ShareReport
Upvote (8)
Looks like it's gonna boom the market :)
ShareReport
Upvote (6)
Saw this and wanted to share my own experience with an outsourcing vendor. When we were launching a few years ago, we made a mistake of not defining the scope from start. So in the end the whole development took a lot longer than expected and price was higher too. I like that your offer is predictable and fixed. But how do you guarantee that timelines will be followed?
ShareReport
Upvote (2)
Hey! Looks like a good deal. What are timelines for each stage?
ShareReport
Upvote (2)
@vladyslav1786 Thanks for a great guestion. So, the total timeline for MVP: 60 days It includes three phases: Discovery, Design, and Development. Discovery and Design Phases would take 15 days each, while Development timeline is 30 days.
UpvoteShareReport