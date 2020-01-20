  1. Home
Mute VC

Silence VC thought leadership from your feed.

Mute investors on Twitter.
Silence VC thought leadership and platitudes from your feed
Show HN: Mute.vc - Mute Investors on Twitter | Hacker NewsA well known investor on twitter actually did the 'follow, wait for follow back, then after some time unfollow' thing on me recently. When people do this, as a rule I unfollow them again when I notice, but for this person I actually didn't because they genuinely tweet interesting and useful things that I appreciate having in my feed!
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
Pro
Brilliant domain, @tomfme.
Abhisek Vyas
Abhisek Vyas
Loved this!! Also, great landing page.
Edison Espinosa
Edison Espinosa
1/100000 success rate of vc's .... lol
