Mute VC
Mute VC
Silence VC thought leadership from your feed.
Funny
Twitter
+ 2
Mute investors on Twitter.
Silence VC thought leadership and platitudes from your feed
an hour ago
Show HN: Mute.vc - Mute Investors on Twitter | Hacker News
A well known investor on twitter actually did the 'follow, wait for follow back, then after some time unfollow' thing on me recently. When people do this, as a rule I unfollow them again when I notice, but for this person I actually didn't because they genuinely tweet interesting and useful things that I appreciate having in my feed!
Discussion
1 Review
5.0/5
Ryan Hoover
Pro
Brilliant domain,
@tomfme
.
37 minutes ago
Abhisek Vyas
Loved this!! Also, great landing page.
34 minutes ago
Edison Espinosa
1/100000 success rate of vc's .... lol
23 minutes ago
