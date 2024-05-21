Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
must.fm for Spotify Stats
Ranked #12 for today
must.fm for Spotify Stats
Check your top songs, albums and artists
Visit
Upvote 19
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Get personalized stats for your music with must.fm for Spotify Stats. must.fm analyzes your Spotify listening history and shows stats about your music taste. You can discover your top songs, top albums and top artists anytime with mus.fm.
Launched in
Music
Spotify
by
must.fm for Spotify Stats
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Spotify
23,529 upvotes
We used Spotify developer account to get music data
Figma
16,126 upvotes
We designed our app UI/UX design and screenshots by using Figma
About this launch
must.fm for Spotify Stats
Check your top songs, albums and artists
0
reviews
18
followers
Follow for updates
must.fm for Spotify Stats by
must.fm for Spotify Stats
was hunted by
atakancelebisoy
in
Music
,
Spotify
. Made by
atakancelebisoy
and
Berk Tosun
. Featured on May 22nd, 2024.
must.fm for Spotify Stats
is not rated yet. This is must.fm for Spotify Stats's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
3
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#45
Report