must.fm for Spotify Stats
must.fm for Spotify Stats

Check your top songs, albums and artists

Get personalized stats for your music with must.fm for Spotify Stats. must.fm analyzes your Spotify listening history and shows stats about your music taste. You can discover your top songs, top albums and top artists anytime with mus.fm.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Spotify
Spotify
23,529 upvotes
We used Spotify developer account to get music data
Figma
Figma
16,126 upvotes
We designed our app UI/UX design and screenshots by using Figma
About this launch
