Musish connects to your Apple Music account in order to allow you to listen to your favourite tracks on the web
Alexander Spoor@alexanderspoor · Founder of Uitgeverij Spoor
Instant favourite ❤️ iTunes is still incredibly not fun on Windows so, for an Apple Music user that uses both Windows and macOS, THIS 👏 IS 👏 ABSOLUTELY 👏 IT 👏 Also, now other people can finally que songs via the web when we're hanging out. I always get stares when they ask if they can play a song and I have to say: "sure, just open iTunes". 🤨 🤨 🤨
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Cool app for those subscribed to Apple music, nicely designed, in uniform with Apple music's design, so you still get that much loved aesthetic!
