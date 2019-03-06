Music Match

A web app that lets you see your music comatibliity with friends/lovers/others. The process is simple: you sign in with Spotify, we crunch the numbers, you search for other users or send them an invite to compare.
Nikola DracaMaker@nikodraca · Software Engineer
Thanks for checking this out! I always wanted an easy way to see what my friends and I were listening to the most, and what weird artists we happened to both be in to. I set out to try to make this to solve the problem.
