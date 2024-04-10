Launches
Musho
Musho
Your new AI design assistant.
Musho is so much more than a design tool—think of it as your go-to creative assistant in Figma that turns simple prompts into gorgeous websites. 💛
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Web Design
by
Musho
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
16,134 upvotes
We built Musho as a Figma plugin to improve designers' workflows.
ChatGPT
7,340 upvotes
We used ChatGPT API to support our AI-powered generations
Lummi
432 upvotes
We use Lummi to dynamically add images to Musho's designs.
About this launch
Musho
Your new AI design assistant
0
reviews
44
followers
Follow for updates
Musho by
Musho
was hunted by
Gaby Araujo
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Web Design
. Made by
Niklas Peterson
,
Sjoerd Huisman
,
maria teresa vallenilla
,
Jason Donnette
,
Kent Kawaguchi
,
Angus Bezzina
,
David Hández
,
Mitch Heddles
,
Gaby Araujo
and
Pablo Stanley
. Featured on April 11th, 2024.
Musho
is not rated yet. This is Musho's first launch.
Upvotes
46
Comments
21
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
