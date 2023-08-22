Products
Home
→
Product
→
MuseList - Vintage Cassette Playlist App
MuseList - Vintage Cassette Playlist App
Play your loved songs in Apple Music and curated playlists
A nostalgic playlist app for Apple Music. Vintage cassette interface. Just select a scenario, press play, enjoy curated music.
Launched in
Productivity
Music
by
MuseList
About this launch
MuseList
Play your loved songs
MuseList - Vintage Cassette Playlist App by
MuseList
was hunted by
Dominic Huang
in
Productivity
,
Music
. Made by
Dominic Huang
and
Pandara
. Featured on August 24th, 2023.
MuseList
is not rated yet. This is MuseList 's first launch.
