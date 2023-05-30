Get app
Muse for Teams

Muse for Teams

Your infinite canvas for planning and strategy

Muse is your team’s canvas for planning and strategy. Create roadmaps, sketch product designs, and retrospect together in a space that’s expressive and fun. Designed for thoughtful leaders and remote-first teams.
Design Tools
Productivity
Meetings
Muse
Muse
MuseYour team's canvas for planning & strategy
Muse
Adam Wiggins
Adam Wiggins
Lennart Ziburski
Julia Roggatz
Adam Wulf
Mark McGranaghan
Henry Bubert
Muse
