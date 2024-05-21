Launches
Muse for Setapp
Muse for Setapp
Your cozy space for deep thinking
Visit
Muse is a canvas for thinking that helps you get clarity on things that matter. It's a calm space for deep thinking. Work in private or collaborate with others. Available for iPad and Mac.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Notes
by
Muse
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Typora
638 upvotes
I recently found this Markdown editor while searching for a replacement. Simple and beautiful, the perfect match.
Bbedit
116 upvotes
Absolutely wonderful text editor. I have this app constantly open as my log viewer during development!
About this launch
Muse
Inspired & focused thinking
Muse for Setapp by
Muse
was hunted by
Adam Wulf
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Notes
. Made by
Adam Wulf
. Featured on May 23rd, 2024.
Muse
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 40 users. It first launched on August 27th, 2020.
