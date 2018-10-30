Meditation, reimagined. 🧠✨
👉🏻 Through immersive & dynamic soundscapes, Muse 2 gives real-time feedback on brain state (EEG), heart rate, breathing, and body movements to help build a rewarding meditation practice.
Find Calm & Stay Focused 🧠✨
Chris AimoneMaker@chris_aimone · CTO Co-Founder of Muse
Why We Made This: Through our work at Muse, we’ve learned that offering real-time feedback on mental activity is an essential way of helping individuals shed light on their hidden inner world - a surreal experience that makes the intangible... tangible. Muse 2 allows you to discover your mind-body connection in a completely unique way, through powerful real-time feedback on more than just mental activity. We’ve developed all new feedback experiences on heart rate, breath, and body movements. Feedback that will help guide you to a deeper understanding of yourself, and your practice. As a research-grade EEG device, Muse was also developed for neuroscientists, researchers, and health professionals all over the world to help us learn more about the brain and how to improve brain health. After dreaming up and creating a neurotech device that’s the first of it’s kind, we’re hungry for your feedback and thoughts! With gratitude, Chris Amoine, CTO & Co-founder PS. Some additional details: Ecosystem and Companion Apps: Simply pair your Muse to your mobile device, launch the Muse app, and put on your favourite headphones to enjoy the immersive real-time dynamic audio soundscapes. Compatible with most smartphones and tablets Connects to the free Muse app through Bluetooth to be used with a variety of Apple and Android devices Muse app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store Mind Meditation: Muse 2 translates your mental activity (EEG) into the guiding sounds of weather to help you find calm and stay focused. Busy mind? You’ll hear stormy weather to remind you to place your attention on your breath. Calm mind? You’ll peaceful weather and birds chirping. Heart Meditation: The Muse 2 heart meditation experience uses real-time feedback on the rhythm of your heartbeat to help you improve your ability to tune into your internal body cues to find calm and improve self regulation. During your meditation you’ll be entered into an immersive soundscape where you’ll hear your heartbeat played back to you in real-time in the sound of a rhythmic, soothing drum. Your awareness and ability to synchronize your heartbeat can help you find stillness and calm. Body Meditation: Muse 2’s motion sensors (accelerometer, gyroscope) capture any subtle movements of your head and core, to help you learn in real-time how much you're fidgeting and changing your posture. As you sit in your favourite position, you’ll be guided with sound of gentle wind chimes as you adjust into a balanced position. Imagine sitting in the middle of giant a windchime and you are the pendulum in the center, swaying in the wind. As you adjust your posture or sway, the chimes will bring your attention to your movement shifts, building your awareness of your posture and movements. Breath Meditation: Muse 2’s breathing feedback measures a combination of your heartbeat, body movements, and breathing rate to help guide you through a variety of breathing techniques and exercises. Through a responsive sound environment you’ll learn to pace your breath with guiding tones similar to ambient music. As you follow the guiding sounds and match the breathing pattern, your body and heart beat will synchronize, and you’ll be rewarded with harmonized musical tones to affirm your progress and keep you on track.
