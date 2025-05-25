Launches
Muse
Muse
Clear thinking now in Dark mode, calm your mind & your eyes
Muse is a canvas for thinking that helps you get clarity on things that matter. It's a calm space for deep thinking. Work in private or collaborate with others. Available for iPad and Mac.
Writing
Notes
Wireframing
Muse by
Muse
was hunted by
Adam Wulf
in
Writing
Notes
Wireframing
. Made by
Adam Wulf
. Featured on May 27th, 2025.
Muse
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 43 users. It first launched on August 27th, 2020.