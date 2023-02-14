Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
MuscleWiki App
MuscleWiki App
Simplify your workout
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
MuscleWiki is a fitness app with a comprehensive exercise library that includes videos and written instructions for over 500 exercises. With a simple and intuitive bodymap that guides you to exercises for a particular muscle.
Launched in
Android
,
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
+1 by
MuscleWiki App
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We know it's a bit buggy on Android, we are working on that, but I would love feedback! "
The makers of MuscleWiki App
About this launch
MuscleWiki App
simplify your workout
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
MuscleWiki App by
MuscleWiki App
was hunted by
w0ts0n
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
. Made by
w0ts0n
. Featured on February 14th, 2023.
MuscleWiki App
is not rated yet. This is MuscleWiki App's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#43
Week rank
#89
Report