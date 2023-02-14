Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → MuscleWiki App

MuscleWiki App

Simplify your workout

Free
MuscleWiki is a fitness app with a comprehensive exercise library that includes videos and written instructions for over 500 exercises. With a simple and intuitive bodymap that guides you to exercises for a particular muscle.
Launched in Android, iOS, Health & Fitness +1 by
MuscleWiki App

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We know it's a bit buggy on Android, we are working on that, but I would love feedback! "

The makers of MuscleWiki App
About this launch
MuscleWiki Appsimplify your workout
0
reviews
1
follower
MuscleWiki App by
MuscleWiki App
was hunted by
w0ts0n
in Android, iOS, Health & Fitness. Made by
w0ts0n
. Featured on February 14th, 2023.
MuscleWiki App
is not rated yet. This is MuscleWiki App's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#43
Week rank
#89