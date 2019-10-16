Discussion
Samson Aligba
Maker
Hello everyone, Here is my MVP mulaa.co I have spent the last decade professionally focused on Digital technology enablement for brands in various capacities, including being a developer myself and co-founding a digital agency, birthing several products. I created mulaa.co for solopreneurs who sell directly on social media, and aren't keen on getting a website or managing one. Inspired by social media link aggregation services and the absence of Instagram shopping in Africa, mulaa is combining content links with products on one url in a simple interface with the goal of driving conversion. Currently onboarding users and working to release some key features before the end of the year. You can see a sample shoppable link here mulaa.me/u/foodfashionplug Happy to hear your feedback.
Brilliant product @samsonaligba How does mulaa treat customer accounts and recurring purchases? Does the creation of a single account remain persistent across all mulaa powered stores?
Maker
Thank you @kunletcampbell, customers do not need an account to checkout. From our observation, the traditional checkout process presents a bottle-neck in conversion, reason we made this a quick checkout. All data about the order is visible to the merchant on their mulaa dashboard. Your second question highlights an interesting usecase, we will be taking feedback to understand if users will appreciate this as a feature. The original idea for mulaa is to give each merchant a personalised experience with complete ownership of their customers.
