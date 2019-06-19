Log InSign up
Mudrex Marketplace

Invest in top strategies made by pro-traders

Mudrex lets anyone invest in cryptocurrencies using the top performing strategies made by pro traders.
Indian Startup Launches Crypto Trading Strategy Marketplace - Bitcoin NewsAn Indian startup has launched a marketplace for algorithmic trading strategies. Investors can choose a strategy based on factors such as past performance, cryptocurrencies invested, and time frames. The platform also offers a drag-and-drop tool for traders to build their own strategies without writing code.
Y Combinator-Backed Mudrex Helps Non-Coders Create Crypto Trading BotsAfter operating in closed beta for the past few months, , which was part of the Y Combinator Winter 2019 batch, is expanding to a wider, global audience. The platform allows crypto traders to automate their trading strategies without writing a single line of code.
Mudrex now brings bots to crypto trade - ETtechMudrex, which was conceived as a crypto exchange, has launched operations as a platform that allows crypto investors to automate their trades. The Y Combinator-backed startup has created trading bots that allow traders to automate their strategies without knowing how to code.
Reviews
Brownie
Kshitij Mittal
symvar
Helpful
  symvar
    symvar
    Pros: 

    - Superb user interface - Backtesting and Papertrading integrated - The Marketplace!

    Cons: 

    No Cons i know of

    This is looking good people. I just love the user interface which allows you to create cryptocurrency trading strategies without coding. Mudrex also allows you to backtest any strategy with the settings you choose. Besides backtesting there's also paper trading and for anyone who doesnt wan't to create his/her own strategy there's the marketplace where you can subscribe to existing strategies made by the pro's! I'm excited! And this seems to be only the beginning.

    symvar has used this product for one week.
  Brian Song
    Brian Song
    Pros: 

    - Clean UI - Amazing team - Fast backtest - Feature request are always added -Amazing discord group

    Cons: 

    - None so far

    Been using Mudrex for about 3 months, and I can say that I learned more about the market than any course I took in youtube! Their discord group is super helpful and friendly, the team in mudrex are very intuitive , and The User interface is simple. All in all I would give this fantastic website a 10/10

    Brian Song has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Aaron Littlefield
Aaron Littlefield
Mudrex is phenomenal. I understood how code and logic worked, but the plug and play ability to put those concepts into practice using drag and drop coding blocks was game changing for me as a Cryptocurrency daytrader. Their discord has a great community!
Rohit Goyal
Rohit Goyal
Maker
@aaron_littlefield Thanks for your good words Aaron. It's been a pleasure having you build, test and publish awesome strategies on Marketplace.
Rohit Goyal
Rohit Goyal
Maker
Thank you for hunting us Kevin. Hello Product Hunt! Mudrex[Y Combinator W’19] is super excited for Strategy Marketplace to get hunted here. :) We have launched Mudrex Marketplace to let people invest in cryptocurrencies using trading algorithms developed by pro traders. The biggest challenges for an investor while investing in cryptocurrencies are not being able to decide when to buy or sell because of high volatility and not being able to decide which currencies to invest in. It is a full time job to overcome both of these challenges which becomes impossible for casual investors. Mudrex Marketplace solves this problem for casual investors with the below process. - Investors get access to strategies developed by top traders to test - After testing they subscribe to the strategy which works for them - Connect their exchange account to automatically follow buy/sell actions on their investment Key Links: How to invest in a strategy: https://support.mudrex.com/hc/en... Chat with top traders: https://discord.gg/qdXmm4N Investors have made upto 50% return in a month on Mudrex Marketplace. If you are into cryptocurrency investing/trading, try it out and share your feedback.
Lucas Portet
Lucas Portet
Seems promising! Would be cool to hear more feedbacks
Rohit Goyal
Rohit Goyal
Maker
@lucas_p Aaron and Brownie both have been using the product since quite a while and both have been making money. Looking forward to have you try out the product and share your feedback. :)
