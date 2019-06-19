Mudrex Marketplace
Invest in top strategies made by pro-traders
- Superb user interface - Backtesting and Papertrading integrated - The Marketplace!
No Cons i know of
This is looking good people. I just love the user interface which allows you to create cryptocurrency trading strategies without coding. Mudrex also allows you to backtest any strategy with the settings you choose. Besides backtesting there's also paper trading and for anyone who doesnt wan't to create his/her own strategy there's the marketplace where you can subscribe to existing strategies made by the pro's! I'm excited! And this seems to be only the beginning.symvar has used this product for one week.
- Clean UI - Amazing team - Fast backtest - Feature request are always added -Amazing discord group
- None so far
Been using Mudrex for about 3 months, and I can say that I learned more about the market than any course I took in youtube! Their discord group is super helpful and friendly, the team in mudrex are very intuitive , and The User interface is simple. All in all I would give this fantastic website a 10/10Brian Song has used this product for one month.