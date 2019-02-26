Mudrex helps crypto traders automate their trading without writing code. Traders can:
- Convert trading rules into an automated trading strategy using a drag-n-drop UI editor
- Test trading strategies on historical and live data
- Connect order only API keys from exchanges like Binance/Bitmex
Reviews
- Pros:
building complex strategies is too easy here
only bitmex ? binance ?
This is very easy to use, and holistically an excellent product
- Pros:
You don't have to code for making any strategy to automate your crypto trading. Fascinating right?
None
Have a look at the product: https://mudrex.com/
Just use its amazing user interface to do that. It just made the life simpler for crypto traders.
Discussion
Hunter
Rohit GoyalMaker@imrgoyal · CEO, Mudrex
Thank you for hunting us Kat. Hello Product Hunt! We are super excited to get hunted here. :) We have built Mudrex(YC W’19) to help anyone automate their crypto trading without having to code and spend a lot of time and money into building an automated trading infrastructure. We had been trading crypto since quite a while and were not able to track trading opportunities across 1000s of currency pairs for 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. We thought of automating our trades but faced challenges like - access to historical data - building testing framework to test our strategies on historical and live data - maintaining connections and orders on multiple exchanges - not able to quickly iterate trading strategies writing code - having a log of all the trades, strategy changes, backtest, papers to compare things After talking to 100s of traders we found out almost all active traders are facing the same problems so we decided to build Mudrex At Mudrex any trader can quickly - build any kind of trading strategies using 150+ indicators, 50+ candlestick patterns, price action or volume - test their trading strategies on historical and live data to optimise - automate their trading by connecting their order only exchange API keys Key Links: Quick start guide: https://support.mudrex.com/hc/en... Community to discuss ideas: https://discord.gg/qdXmm4N Demo video: If you are into trading do give us a chance or if you know any friends who are into trading, do share this with them and let us both thank you. :)
Ishan Shrivastava@ishan_shrivastava · Cofounder - Indiez.io
It's been a delight to be a part of the Mudrex alpha program. They have come a long way since their first release. I'm a happy user so far and looking forward to what's in the pipeline.
Rohit GoyalMaker@imrgoyal · CEO, Mudrex
@ishan_shrivastava Your feedback helped a lot in shaping it Ishan. A small code editor is coming soon which would let you build custom indicators. :)
Tharan Raj@tharan_raj
Nice product
Viraj Shah@viraj_shah2
I really like this. I've tried to create bots that can help me trade but that takes up too much time and I have given up. Mudrex is kick ass since it helps me create these bots in a few minutes! I can concentrate on creating strategies instead of writing code.
Aditya Ahluwalia@aadi193 · Founder - @DIKY, @Kukie, @Sentiments
This product is exactly what i was looking for! I had tried learning how to code, to help me make my strategies.. that never worked. Mudrex has easily been the best crypto product i have seen!
Rohit GoyalMaker@imrgoyal · CEO, Mudrex
@aadi193 It's been pleasure having you one of the earliest user Aditya. :)
