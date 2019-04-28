The app enables you to work with musicians around the world on multi-track music videos. One artist can start a song and then any other artist can edit it to add their own tracks. It's sort of a mashup between Smule and GitHub. Try it and see what you create.
Hillel CorenMaker@hillelcoren
Hi, I'm one of the main developers of the app. This was a definietly a 'scratch your own itch' sort of project, I'm a musician and was looking for an easy way to record myself playing a few instruments. I was able to get a proof of concept working for the https://flutter.dev/create contest and ended up (with some help) developing the idea into a full app. The app is entirely open source, the code is available here: https://github.com/hillelcoren/m... Thanks for checking it out!
