Home
→
Product
→
Muddy
Muddy
The unified workspace that supports every app
Muddy makes working on projects together easy. A single place to bring all your apps together with AI-powered organization. View projects on a multiplayer timeline and rewind to any point in time. Available for Mac, Windows, iOS and Android.
Launched in
Productivity
Remote Work
Computers
by
Muddy
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Rive
1,157 upvotes
Made it easy to create animations on our website that look great and load quickly
Descript
6,232 upvotes
Great for recording and editing our demo videos. Easy to add effects
Figma
16,126 upvotes
We designed every single part of Muddy inside of Figma
About this launch
Muddy
The unified workspace that supports every app
Muddy by
Muddy
was hunted by
Jimmy Liu
in
Productivity
,
Remote Work
,
Computers
. Made by
Jimmy Liu
,
Ron Bhattacharyay
,
Austa Jiang
,
Jim
,
Andy Alimbuyuguen
,
Anastasiya
and
Xiangan He
. Featured on May 22nd, 2024.
Muddy
is not rated yet. This is Muddy's first launch.
