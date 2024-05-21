Launches
The unified workspace that supports every app

Muddy makes working on projects together easy. A single place to bring all your apps together with AI-powered organization. View projects on a multiplayer timeline and rewind to any point in time. Available for Mac, Windows, iOS and Android.
Productivity
Remote Work
Computers
Muddy
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Rive
Rive
Made it easy to create animations on our website that look great and load quickly
Descript
Descript
Great for recording and editing our demo videos. Easy to add effects
Figma
Figma
We designed every single part of Muddy inside of Figma
About this launch
Muddy by
was hunted by
Jimmy Liu
in Productivity, Remote Work, Computers. Made by
Jimmy Liu
,
Ron Bhattacharyay
,
Austa Jiang
,
Jim
,
Andy Alimbuyuguen
,
Anastasiya
and
Xiangan He
. Featured on May 22nd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Muddy's first launch.
