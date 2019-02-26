Create your page with messengers to helps your customers find best way to contact you. Integrate messengers to Inbox to manage leads from different channels in one app.
Reviews
+4 reviews
- Pros:
Imbox is so amaizing tool
!Cons:
I hope they will add more integrations soon
You can simply install it on your website and clients from the website
will reach you in messengersAlexandr Sanex Yarmolatii has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Maksym KholodMaker@maksym_kholod · Founder, mssg.me
Hey! Thanks to @kwdinc for hunting us! After 2 years, we are happy to introduce you the mssg.me 2.0 We updated the page with messengers and added a block with reviews of your customers, an unlimited number of custom links. Our new product Inbox allows you to receive the messages from different messengers into one app. ( Viber/Messenger/Telegram/VK/WhatsApp(soon)) Now we’re working on some new features for our service, which will be accessible in the near future. We really hope you love it - please let us know if you have any questions, we would love to chat 😃 https://mssg.me/mssgmeen P.S. Use promo code "producthunt" for 20% OFF !
Pavlo Pedenko@pavlo_pedenko · Product Manager at Setapp.com
I looked for the tool like that. Will give it a shot. Congrats on a launch!
Maksym KholodMaker@maksym_kholod · Founder, mssg.me
@pavlo_pedenko Thanks!
