mssg.me 2.0

Platform for sales and support in messengers

Create your page with messengers to helps your customers find best way to contact you. Integrate messengers to Inbox to manage leads from different channels in one app.

mssg.me - one service for all messengers and necessary links on one pageThe latest figures are impressive and make the business world drastically change the approaches to communication with customers. According to various sources, about four billion people at present choose instant messengers for daily interaction. At the same time, the showing of social networks as programs for every-day messaging is at least 25% down.
Reviews

Alexandr Sanex Yarmolatii
Ivan Burban
Denis Berezkin
Helpful
  • Alexandr Sanex Yarmolatii
    Alexandr Sanex YarmolatiiCCO of Viosk
    Pros: 

    Imbox is so amaizing tool
    !

    Cons: 

    I hope they will add more integrations soon

    You can simply install it on your website and clients from the website
    will reach you in messengers

    Alexandr Sanex Yarmolatii has used this product for one year.
Discussion

Hunter
Kevin William David
Kevin William David
Makers
Peter Mukha
Peter Mukha
Maksym Kholod
Maksym Kholod
Alexander Stepanenko
Alexander Stepanenko
Maksym Kholod
Maksym KholodMaker@maksym_kholod · Founder, mssg.me
Hey! Thanks to @kwdinc for hunting us! After 2 years, we are happy to introduce you the mssg.me 2.0 We updated the page with messengers and added a block with reviews of your customers, an unlimited number of custom links. Our new product Inbox allows you to receive the messages from different messengers into one app. ( Viber/Messenger/Telegram/VK/WhatsApp(soon)) Now we’re working on some new features for our service, which will be accessible in the near future. We really hope you love it - please let us know if you have any questions, we would love to chat 😃 https://mssg.me/mssgmeen P.S. Use promo code "producthunt" for 20% OFF !
Pavlo Pedenko
Pavlo Pedenko@pavlo_pedenko · Product Manager at Setapp.com
I looked for the tool like that. Will give it a shot. Congrats on a launch!
Maksym Kholod
Maksym KholodMaker@maksym_kholod · Founder, mssg.me
@pavlo_pedenko Thanks!
