Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
MrScraper
MrScraper
Data scraping made simple
Visit
Upvote 46
30% OFF FOREVER
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Your go-to scraper to get your data instead of captcha blockers. Get and scrape any data at scale.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
Data & Analytics
by
MrScraper
OnDemand
Ad
Start building GenAI products using OnDemand
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
MrScraper
Data Scraping Made Simple
1
review
44
followers
Follow for updates
MrScraper by
MrScraper
was hunted by
flo merian
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
No-Code
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Cayo
. Featured on July 24th, 2024.
MrScraper
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is MrScraper's first launch.
Upvotes
46
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report