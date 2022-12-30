Products
Home
→
Product
→
MRGN
MRGN
Small business, business intelligence
MRGN is the heartbeat of small businesses, serving as a crystal ball into their finances, and helping them mitigate future risks by leveraging big data and Machine Learning.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Tech
,
Business Intelligence
by
MRGN
About this launch
MRGN
Small Business, Business Intelligence
MRGN by
MRGN
was hunted by
Joshua Greenwald
in
Fintech
,
Tech
,
Business Intelligence
. Made by
Joshua Greenwald
and
Yoni Rubin
. Featured on January 5th, 2023.
MRGN
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is MRGN's first launch.
