  3. mrge
mrge

mrge

Cursor for code review
mrge is an AI-powered code review platform that automatically reviews PRs and gives human reviewers superpowers. It’s tool of choice for fast-moving teams like cal.com and n8n.
mrge
mrge
Cursor for code review
mrge by
mrge
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Paul Sanglé-Ferrière
and
Allis Yao
. Featured on April 28th, 2025.
mrge
is not rated yet. This is mrge's first launch.