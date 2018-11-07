MovieTracker is a mobile application that helps movie junkies track the movies they are interested in--from the ones they already watched to the upcoming movies they want to purchase. It also lets them organize their own movie collection.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Importing cinema listing times could be a cool idea for the future, congrats on the launch! :)
Vincent D'amourMaker@funny_vince
@aaronoleary Thanks for your feedback, I will look for it 😃
Vincent D'amourMaker@funny_vince
Hello ProductHunt, I created MovieTracker 8 months ago without adding it to the app store or the play store. It was an app I created for me only. I created it because I was using 2 different mobile apps to track movies. Most of the apps out there have a ton of feature, but not the ones I need. What I needed was pretty simple, be able to create customs list, search for movies and actors and manage those lists easily. I was sending more and more copy of the app by email to people asking for it. It was impossible for iOS users to have a copy. So about 2 months ago I decided to give the app a better look and to release on both stores. This way it's easier for my friends to download it. Currently, I'm looking for feedback, the more feedback I get, the better the app will be. I will be very happy if you can try the app and give me your feedback so I can improve the app. The app is currently very useful for me, but my goal is to make it useful for more people without having a bloated app. Here are the key features of the app: It's completely free, no ads, in-app purchases. It's working with recent devices, no information is hidden by a notch No registration or login The app is about managing movie lists, there are only the important features to do so. No useless features. Thanks for your help 😃
