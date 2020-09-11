  1. Home
  2.  → Move Things With CSS

An ebook for learning CSS animations and transitions

Know your way around HTML and CSS?
Want to add some wow factor to your creations?
"Move Things With CSS" is a complete guide to learning CSS animations and transitions from yours truly.
3 Reviews5.0/5
Graeme
Happy preorderer here! 5/5 bear rating 🐻🐻🐻🐻🐻, Jhey's work is the best!
Jhey Tompkins
Maker
Making awesome things for awesome people
@graeme_fulton Appreciate that a lot! 🙏 Bear rating system. Now there's an idea! 💡
🐴 Alex Trost
This book is PACKED with so many awesome examples, I'm excited to dig into every exercise! Thanks for this, Jhey.
Jhey Tompkins
Maker
Making awesome things for awesome people
@trostcodes Thank you @trostcodes! I had a bunch of fun making it!
