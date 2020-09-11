Know your way around HTML and CSS?
Want to add some wow factor to your creations?
"Move Things With CSS" is a complete guide to learning CSS animations and transitions from yours truly.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
GraemeMaking Prototypr.io and Letter 💌
Happy preorderer here! 5/5 bear rating 🐻🐻🐻🐻🐻, Jhey's work is the best!
Share
Upvote (2)
@graeme_fulton Appreciate that a lot! 🙏 Bear rating system. Now there's an idea! 💡
UpvoteShare
This book is PACKED with so many awesome examples, I'm excited to dig into every exercise! Thanks for this, Jhey.
Share
Upvote (2)
@trostcodes Thank you @trostcodes! I had a bunch of fun making it!
UpvoteShare