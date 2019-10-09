Discussion
Ilya Leyzgold
I like that the program is easy to use and looks nice as well. There are many built-in effects. Glitch and noise effects are my favorite.
Looks promising. Might use it when i start my speedpainting YouTube channel
wow, the new design looks sick! keep up the good work guys
Maker
Hello, Product Hunt community! I’m happy to introduce you to the new Movavi Video Editor Plus 2020 – a powerful yet intuitive video editing app. Unlike complex professional programs, Movavi Video Editor Plus is remarkably easy to use but still equipped with all the power tools you need. Anyone can express themselves through video with Movavi. What makes Movavi Video Editor Plus 2020 stand out? I’ve tried a few video editors that claimed to be simple. They actually were, but only after several hours of watching YouTube tutorials, when I finally learned all the tricks of their interfaces. Movavi Video Editor Plus 2020 is different because we always ask our users before introducing something new. 26 times a year we show the new features to our users and ask for their honest feedback. As a result, we’ve created an intuitive program that enables you to make a complete video in just 20 minutes. The latest version has just been released. Here’s what’s changed: - The program’s interface has been completely redesigned - Users can now create their own collections of files for each project - We’ve introduced the Filmstrip Preview for easy frame-by-frame navigation through clips on the timeline - More trendy effects added: parallax transitions, “old TV” filter, and glitch effects Thanks to the Product Hunt community for taking a look at our program – I hope you’ll enjoy it! Please leave your feedback in the comments. P.S. To celebrate the release of Movavi Video Editor Plus 2020, we are offering you a 20% discount on a 1-year or a lifetime license. Use the promo code “MOVAVI2020PRODUCTHUNT” in the shopping cart to get the discount. The promo code is valid until October 20, 2019.
