Movably
The cure for the common chair
The first interactive smart chair for standing desks that keeps you moving without disrupting your workflow. The Movably app seamlessly pairs with the chair and allows you to adjust settings, track progress, and set wellness goals.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Home
Remote Work
by
Movably
About this launch
Movably
The Cure for the Common Chair
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Movably by
Movably
was hunted by
Connor Jewiss
in
Health & Fitness
,
Home
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Andriy Chulyk
. Featured on January 9th, 2024.
Movably
is not rated yet. This is Movably's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#56
