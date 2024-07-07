Launches
Mouseless
Use a keyboard instead of a mouse to avoid wrist pain
Mouseless is a software that allows you to efficiently and comfortably control your computer with your keyboard, eliminating the need for a mouse and preventing wrist pain.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Productivity
Developer Tools
Mouseless
Pexx
About this launch
14
followers
Mouseless by
Mouseless
was hunted by
Saul Stone
in
Health & Fitness
Productivity
Developer Tools
. Made by
Saul Stone
. Featured on July 8th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Mouseless's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
