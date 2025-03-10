Launches
Home
Product
Mouse Jiggler for Mac
Prevent your Mac from sleeping
Keep your Mac awake for presentations, webinars, live streaming, long downloads, and more. Maintain workflow without interruptions - simple and effective! Fully Free! Download Now!
Free
Mac
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
About this launch
Prevent your Mac from sleeping
Bohdan Bilous
Bohdan Bilous
Featured on March 11th, 2025.
