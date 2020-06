Motorola's new pop-up camera phone has a bigger battery and faster processor Motorola has announced the One Fusion Plus, its second phone with a pop-up selfie camera, just six months after first including one on last year's Motorola One Hyper. Like its predecessor, it has a 6.5-inch 1080p display with no notch or hole-punch cutout, but the new phone features a number of internal and external improvements over the One Hyper.