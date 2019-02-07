Log InSign up
Moto G7 Power

Motorola's newest G7 phone with a focus on power ⚡️

The new moto g⁷ power gives you up to 3 days* of battery life, plus hours of power in just minutes with turbopower™ charging.‡‡ Enjoy an ultrawide 6.2" HD+ display, the responsive performance of an octa-core processor, and so much more.

Motorola's G7 line arrives this spring, starting at $199Weeks of leaks haven't left much to the imagination. But for those waiting for the real thing, the latest iteration of Motorola's budget G line just became officially official as of this morning - and with a few weeks to spare ahead of Mobile World Congress. Of course, the Moto G7 line isn't really...
With the Moto G7 family, Motorola has a mid-range phone for everyoneView View View View But is there such thing as too much variety? For one, it seems like Motorola is trying to dodge a glut of trade show news by announcing its new stuff ahead of this year's Mobile World Congress. And more importantly, we're getting three -- three!
The Moto G7 lineup offers bigger screens and smaller bezels on a budgetThe Moto G series of phones has long offered some of the best value of any smartphone, with the design, battery life, and screens of phones twice their cost, and this year's (throughly leaked) G7 lineup is no exception, with Motorola cutting away the bezels and offering even bigger displays and batteries to give even more bang for your buck.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
If this lives up to the promise of 3 days battery life than I am jumping the iPhone ship real quick!
