Motion Scheduler
Reclaim an hour of deep work for every meeting scheduled
Harry Qi
Maker
Founder of Motion
Hey Product Hunt! I’m excited to share Motion Scheduler, an all-in-one tool for booking internal and external meetings that 1) makes finding a time really easy and 2) maximizes deep work and focus time. Some people like sending booking links, while others prefer to type their availabilities into email. With Motion, you can do either in a few keystrokes - just hit Option + A and choose an event type. But Motion doesn't just blindly share your next availabilities. We believe that truly creative work requires long stretches of uninterrupted time. We want your meetings to be scheduled next to each other, rather than spread sparsely throughout your day. Motion does this by: - Marking "preferred" slots in our booking links, indicating in friendly language which slots work better for your schedule - For text formats, only including times that work well for your schedule - For team meetings, showing which times optimize maximize focus time across your entire team We also want the booking experience to feel personal. Each booking link can be customized to your invitee, with their name in the URL and booking page. You can pre-fill their information, so your invitee can book the slot in 2 clicks. If you prefer sending text availabilities, you can personalize those too. Not only do we convert the time to your invitee's timezone, but when possible, we generate times within their work hours (so you're not suggesting meeting at 2am in their time!) Motion's Scheduler is our latest feature to help you maximize deep work and focus time. We want to solve the tedium that inevitably follows "Let's find a time to meet." And we don't just want to find you a time — we want to find you the **best** time. Please let me know what you think! I'd love to learn how we can make scheduling even more painless for you!
