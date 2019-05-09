Log InSign up
Mother’s Day Card for Designers

Build your own interactive card with no code

#2 Product of the DayToday
Build your own custom interactive experience with no code. Visit the link below to choose your style, update with a picture of mom, publish and share your interactive card. Or you can import your own Figma design into Quest, add animations, publish and share!
Build a custom interactive Mother's Day Card using QuestIf you're a designer who loves creating something unique, buying a generic greeting card is not very exciting. More so for an occasion as special as Mother's Day! With Quest, you can now design and build your own custom Mother's Day card easily.
Helpful
  • Sergio Smirnoff
    Sergio SmirnoffEntrepreneur, designer, speaker
    Pros: 

    It amazing how we recovered the old Flash capailities. Animations are back and without coding a line!

    Cons: 

    Just to get familiar with the interface but I found out it's very intuitive to use

    It's easy to edit text, change pictures and play with animations.

    Sergio Smirnoff has used this product for one week.
    Comments (1)
  • Elayne Jasper
    Elayne JasperPhotography Hobbyist
    Pros: 

    Very nice designs. Easy to customize. Easy to share.

    Cons: 

    Seems like the product is more like Flash than just a card designer.

    Will send this to my mom!

    Elayne Jasper has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)
Nagesh PobbathiMaker@npobbathi · Co-Founder & CEO, Quest.ai
Quest AI is a web-based UX platform that empowers designers to convert their designs into launch-ready experiences with little or no coding. Quest does this through a combination of intelligent automation and smart recommendations. We'd love to hear your comments or address any questions.
This is really cool way of customizing cards!
