a conversational AI that thinks and talks at the same time

Free
The lowest latency conversational AI ever released.

Moshi can perform small talk, explain various concepts, engage in roleplay in many emotions and speaking styles.
Launched in
Messaging
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
22
followers
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Messaging, Artificial Intelligence, Bots. Featured on July 9th, 2024.
Upvotes
20
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-