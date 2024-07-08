Launches
Moshi
Moshi
a conversational AI that thinks and talks at the same time
The lowest latency conversational AI ever released.
Moshi can perform small talk, explain various concepts, engage in roleplay in many emotions and speaking styles.
Launched in
Messaging
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
About this launch
Messaging
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
. Featured on July 9th, 2024.
