Home
→
Product
→
Morning Journal Template
Morning Journal Template
Make the habit of journalling stick with Notion
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
✨ Make the habit of morning journaling stick. 🗓️ Journal entries automatically refresh each day ✍🏽 Built-in templates for journal prompts including the 5-minute journal, The 5 Why's, Morning Pages and general prompts.
Launched in
Productivity
Notion
by
Morning Journal Template
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Appreciate any feedback you have on the template 🙏🏽"
The makers of Morning Journal Template
About this launch
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
NotesbyHugh
in
Productivity
,
Notion
. Made by
NotesbyHugh
. Featured on July 30th, 2023.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report