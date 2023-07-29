Products
Morning Journal Template

Morning Journal Template

Make the habit of journalling stick with Notion

Free
Embed
✨ Make the habit of morning journaling stick. 🗓️ Journal entries automatically refresh each day ✍🏽 Built-in templates for journal prompts including the 5-minute journal, The 5 Why's, Morning Pages and general prompts.
Launched in
Productivity
Notion
 by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Appreciate any feedback you have on the template 🙏🏽"

The makers of Morning Journal Template
About this launch
0
reviews
10
followers
was hunted by
NotesbyHugh
in Productivity, Notion. Made by
NotesbyHugh
. Featured on July 30th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Morning Journal Template's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-