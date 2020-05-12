Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ross Baltimore
Maker
Pro
Hey makers! A few months ago, we launched an iOS app called “More - Adventure Any Time.” You could find something to do and people to do it with whenever you felt like it. In 30 minutes, you could go from doing nothing at all to having a new experience with new people in real life. Then came COVID-19. And our product was only live in New York City. Spontaneous IRL meetups and shelter-in-place don’t mix. So, we came up with this new product to bring the real world to you! We want More to feel like the real world (albeit a more exciting version of it 🥳 ). There’s something almost magical about even little, unplanned interactions with other people. For the past month, our team has been revamping our app. More is our first shot at helping people get that magic back. Here’s how it works: 1️⃣ Browse through a feed of virtual activities curated by experts and members of the More community. 2️⃣ When you see something you want to do, tap “Join.” 3️⃣ Other users have 30 minutes to join you, and the experience begins! Some notable features: 🔒 Private, Secure Video Chat. We think we have the best video chat on the planet. First of all, it’s secure. It’s private. And it’s really smooth! ⌛️ Ephemeral Posts. Activities that are about to start or are in progress are visible to anyone else who’s in the app at that moment, but as soon as it’s over, it’s gone. 👨🏼🍳💃🏼 Experiences Led by Experts. Dance with a professional ballroom dancer. Mix bespoke cocktails with a mixologist from a Michelin star-rated restaurant. 🧍Or, led by no one at all. Anyone can create an experience. All you need is a fun idea.
Upvote (1)Share
Super excited to try out this awesome concept! Glad to see you guys pivot and take advantage of the virtual world we currently live in!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Pro
@calvin_gilfillan it’s a lot of fun! Try it out and let us know what you think.
Upvote (1)Share