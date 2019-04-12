Log InSign up
The Rosetta Stone for learning guitar

Moosiko's mission is to make learning the guitar simple and more accessible for everyone. Just select your favorite song and follow the step-by-step instructions. Most Moosiko users can learn to play their favorite song on the guitar in just 3 days.
Guitar Lessons | MoosikoMoosiko provides simple online guitar lessons that are designed to teach your favorite song in just 3 days. You'll learn basic chords, chord changes, and common chord progressions all from the comfort of your own home. First song is free because we know everyone likes to try before they buy.
Moosiko Method: A Better Way to Learn GuitarLarry Bird would shoot 300 shots before every Celtics game. Michael Jordan would practice at his house before attending regular team practice. Here is a story of Kobe Bryant making 800 shots at 5AM before a team USA practice during the olympics.
Dan Mascola
When I first picked up the guitar, I just wanted to play my favorite song. I had wished someone would just tell me step-by-step instructions on how to practice and play it but nothing like that exists. After struggling to learn the guitar, and many more instruments, I decided to create an app that makes learning the guitar simple, accessible, and fun.
