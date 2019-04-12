Moosiko's mission is to make learning the guitar simple and more accessible for everyone. Just select your favorite song and follow the step-by-step instructions. Most Moosiko users can learn to play their favorite song on the guitar in just 3 days.
Dan Mascola
When I first picked up the guitar, I just wanted to play my favorite song. I had wished someone would just tell me step-by-step instructions on how to practice and play it but nothing like that exists. After struggling to learn the guitar, and many more instruments, I decided to create an app that makes learning the guitar simple, accessible, and fun.
