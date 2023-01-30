Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Moonwalkers
Moonwalkers
Seriously fast walking shoes
Visit
Upvote 6
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Take the first steps into the future. With an intuitive AI drivetrain, you can walk at the speed of a run. It's like having a moving walkway...on your feet.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Sneakers & Shoes
,
Fashion
by
Moonwalkers
monday.com
Ad
Create workflows that suit the way you work and save time.
About this launch
Moonwalkers
Seriously fast walking shoes
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Moonwalkers by
Moonwalkers
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Health & Fitness
,
Sneakers & Shoes
,
Fashion
. Featured on January 30th, 2023.
Moonwalkers
is not rated yet. This is Moonwalkers's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#27
Report