Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Moonrakers
Moonrakers
A game of ship-building, temporary alliances, & negotiation.
Board Games
Crowdfunding
Moonraker is a deck-building game that mixes temporary alliances, negotation, and shipbuilding with traditional deck management for a unique and competitive gameplay experience.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Making Moonrakers
A mini-doc exploring the emotional aspects of bringing a board game like Moonrakers to life. Website: moonrakersgame.com Social: twitter.com/moonrakersgame instagram.com/moonrakersgame facebook.com/moonrakersgame
Moonrakers Game Review (prepublished version) - Father Geek
Please Take Note: This is a review of the final game, but it might change slightly based on the success of the Kickstarter campaign. The game is being reviewed on the components and the rules provided with the understanding that "what you see is not what you might get" when the game is published.
Calling All Hands On Deck (Building) to Kickstart MOONRAKERS | Geek and Sundry
Are you ready to take on the entire galaxy? Moonrakers is a deck-building board game with a striking and bold sci-fi aesthetic. One to five players take on the roles of outlaws in a rough and tumble, space-faring future.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send