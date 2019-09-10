Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Moonrakers

Moonrakers

A game of ship-building, temporary alliances, & negotiation.

Moonraker is a deck-building game that mixes temporary alliances, negotation, and shipbuilding with traditional deck management for a unique and competitive gameplay experience.
Making MoonrakersA mini-doc exploring the emotional aspects of bringing a board game like Moonrakers to life. Website: moonrakersgame.com Social: twitter.com/moonrakersgame instagram.com/moonrakersgame facebook.com/moonrakersgame
Moonrakers Game Review (prepublished version) - Father GeekPlease Take Note: This is a review of the final game, but it might change slightly based on the success of the Kickstarter campaign. The game is being reviewed on the components and the rules provided with the understanding that "what you see is not what you might get" when the game is published.
Calling All Hands On Deck (Building) to Kickstart MOONRAKERS | Geek and SundryAre you ready to take on the entire galaxy? Moonrakers is a deck-building board game with a striking and bold sci-fi aesthetic. One to five players take on the roles of outlaws in a rough and tumble, space-faring future.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment