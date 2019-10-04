Discussion
Charles-Eugène Loubao
UPDATE: The mobile experience for Moodboard web app is not the best and I am working on it. To get the full experience please visit the app on a PC or Mac. Hello Product Hunt ! My name is Charles-Eugene Loubao, software developer and creator of Moodboard and I am excited to finally launch something here! On Tuesday, October 1st 2019, I challenged myself to build and launch an Open Source project every week for my developer portfolio. A few days later Moodboard was born! Being someone looking for minimalist and easy to use apps I was looking for a bookmark manager that would just focus on curating and organizing content for myself. Most bookmark managers are bloated with features I did not need and visually did not satisfy my hunger for minimalism. As any developer would do I have decided to reinvent the wheel and build one for myself. Moodboard is created with the KISS philosophy in mind (Keep It Stupid Simple). Your links are organized in boards and the UI was built to keep you away from distractions. I am planning on building browser extensions as well as native apps for Android and iOS. For my developer friends out there Moodboard is Open Source! Feel free to check the code or submit pull requests: https://github.com/charleswrites... This project is far from being perfect and it is a constant work in progress. Give it a try and if you have any suggestions please let me know. Thank you!
I like the simplicity of this. Nice work.
