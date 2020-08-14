Monthly Ramen Box

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Akash Wadhwani
Love the idea and the concept, a little confused after looking at the website. How many packets of ramen in one box? How many boxes in a month?
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@akashwadhwani35 Thanks for the feedback! It's 8 packets of premium ramen per month that would normally cost between 3$ and 12$ each. We get discounts as we buy in big quantity. You will receive 1 box per month.
Upvote (1)Share
@carlotta_tatti Ohh Awesome! Will get a subscription right away!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@akashwadhwani35 Amazing!
UpvoteShare